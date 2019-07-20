Model plus-size Tess Holliday has shown a real beach photo
The star shared not production shots from his seaside vacation, during which time she got into the lens paparazzi.
The most complete in the world model Tess Holliday has published on his page in Instagram beach shots that accidentally made paparazzi.
Photo Holliday captured on the beach and while swimming in the sea. For the rest the star chose piece black swimsuit with large bright floral print.
In some pictures the model corrects your swimsuit on the thighs and on the buttocks. Halliday wrote that this pictures were made by paparazzi podlovili her on the beach.
A day earlier, the star has published on his page a little movie from this vacation. She is resting under an umbrella, drinking from a sports Cup, and then flaunts on camera.
u-news.com.ua