Model plus-size Tess Holliday has shown a real beach photo

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The star shared not production shots from his seaside vacation, during which time she got into the lens paparazzi.

Модель plus-size Тесс Холлидей показала реальные пляжные фото

The most complete in the world model Tess Holliday has published on his page in Instagram beach shots that accidentally made paparazzi.

Photo Holliday captured on the beach and while swimming in the sea. For the rest the star chose piece black swimsuit with large bright floral print.

In some pictures the model corrects your swimsuit on the thighs and on the buttocks. Halliday wrote that this pictures were made by paparazzi podlovili her on the beach.

Модель plus-size Тесс Холлидей показала реальные пляжные фото

A day earlier, the star has published on his page a little movie from this vacation. She is resting under an umbrella, drinking from a sports Cup, and then flaunts on camera.

u-news.com.ua

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.