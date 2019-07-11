Model shamed Loboda, stole her naked photos
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda who showed the previously hot photos in tight mini the plyat, caught in a scandal on the network. The star has published on his page in Instagram bold naked photo. On it a naked woman on a wooden bridge on the river standing on his head, legs crossed. Fans began to discuss the bright and cheering figure Loboda.
But keen followers noticed that the picture is not Svetlana. To put it mildly, she borrowed the the model and blogers Nude Yoga Girl, forgetting to specify who in the picture. But the singer ignored, some are deleted.
Soon appeared, and the owner of the photo. She responded harshly Loboda in the network.
“A celebrity is pretending to be me! I can’t understand why people with 5 million subscribers is stealing my photo and pretending to be me! What is wrong with people? Why are you doing this, Svetlana Loboda? In addition, the photo was retouched to make the figure look slimmer. And instead of admit what she did… She deletes comments that mention me and deletes my comments too. The artist’s work should be protected”, — wrote in the post Nude Yoga Girl.
She also added that Svetlana Loboda deletes her comments, and blocks everyone who says that the photo — Nude Yoga Girl.
Meanwhile, Loboda, instead of having to apologize for failed hype, it is not an admission of guilt. In the stories she posted a screenshot of the post Nude Yoga Girl and added that it is not claimed that the photo is Loboda.
“Honey, I’m not saying that it’s me,” said Loboda and added comic “Emoji”, and then stopped communicating with the author of the photo and blocked it.
Later Svetlana has removed from your page’s scandalous naked photos. Apparently to hush up the scandal, she posted a cute photo with her daughter eve, accompanied by his commentary about happiness and family.
To support Loboda decided some stars of show business. Thus, the 46-year-old Natasha Koroleva repeated the bare frame on the balcony. I wonder who the next stars will support and challenge shameless naked will be on the head?
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter