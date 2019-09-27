Model-transgender Valentine Sampaio at a party in a tiny jacket and no skirt
22-year-old model-transgender Valentine Sampaio called for a secular party, held as part of Paris fashion week.
The event was held in a hotel in Vivier in Paris. The girl came at him in a miniature jacket coral color, which wore satin shoes black color with buckle, and a hand was holding the black massive bag.
On the face of Valentina was sudovy makeup, and the hair was dissolved. We will remind, recently Valentine Sampaio became the first model of transgender, which signed a contract lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. Now she’s a regular at social events.