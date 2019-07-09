Model volon again tried to run out on the field during a football final (photos)
American model and actress Kinsey volon run half-naked on the pitch, “Wanda Metropolitano” during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham tried to repeat his “feat” at the famous arena “maracanã” in Rio de Janeiro.
This time Kinsey had intended to decorate their presence in the Copa America final between Brazil and Peru (3:1), but was detained by stadium security, together with its companion — living in USA Russian prankster Vitaly Zdorovetchi.
“I admit, the America’s Cup, you win, but it was a big gamble. Arrived in Brazil, got dressed, got to the place, and in the end, all over the fact that Vitali grabbed 20 guards. We were released from custody, and now we are enjoying Brazil”, wrote Kinsey volon a in his Instagram, the number of subscribers in which, after the antics of the girls of June 1 increased from 230 thousand to two million.
Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Kinsey volon enjoy your stay in Brazil
Incidentally, shortly after the race in Madrid Kinsey volon told about how her act was the attitude of parents.
“Of course I didn’t tell my parents I was going to do. Were they surprised? No, they know exactly what I’m capable of. Dad just felt relieved that I was in a swimsuit, when did this race and not fully naked”, — quotes the words of volon The Sun.
Like this Kinsey volon appeared before the public on 1 June during the Champions League final in Madrid
