Moderate physical activity has an effect on women with depression as medicine
Moderate exercise can relieve depressive symptoms, a new study. Such exercises appeared to stimulate the production of chemicals in the brain, which improves mood.
Experiment scientists from the University of Iowa showed that exercise of moderate intensity affect endocannabinoid system in the brain, accelerating it in the synthesis of molecules cannabinoid have a positive impact on the psycho-emotional sphere. Women who participated in the tests, due to this physical activity reduced the symptoms of depression.
20 study participants who were diagnosed with depression were divided into groups that 30 minutes a day doing spinning classes. In one group the women were required to pedal at a moderate pace, the other participants decide at what pace to do. After each session of training the participants were taken blood samples, and in addition at different times after training were recorded by their mood and anxiety level.
Scientists say that in the second group of women trained in a more relaxed mode than in the first. Thus, despite the difference in the rate of physical activity, the mood among women have been improving at each session. At the same time, experts said: in the group, which has always supported the moderate regime of occupation, women had an increased level of endocannabinoids. These substances had on them as a cure, promoting mood improvement.
“The influence of physical training of moderate intensity on mood reflects the objective of a positive change in the body” — said leading specialist of the project, Dr. Jacob Meyer.