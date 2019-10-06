Moderate weight loss helps to achieve remission of type 2 diabetes
Through moderate weight loss possible to achieve remission of type 2 diabetes. The conclusions made by scientists from the UK on the basis of the study.
Science knows that provide remission of diabetes is possible through rapid and even stressful weight loss. However, this path is not for everyone, and in the new work, the experts decided to find out how effective reasonable weight loss. Examining the data of more than 870 suffering from patients whose age was 40-69 years, experts concluded that even not too severe weight loss gives positive results.
Enough to lose at least 10% of its initial mass, then the likelihood of successful remission is significantly increased when compared with those who kept their weight. Now scientists are trying to find the optimal diet for moderate combat extra pounds in diabetes.