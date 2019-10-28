Modern methods of treatment of varicose veins
Varicose veins – a very unpleasant disease, which, for the most part, many try not to pay attention. Most often, at the mention of this disease remember the ugly swollen nodes veins. But few people know that varicose veins is not only a visual problem. It can lead to more serious problems, including disability. So you need to know how to overcome this disease.
First and foremost, it is necessary to understand a very simple thing. Varicose veins – this is a very difficult disease. And if, for example, with a light scratch you can cope at home, then at the first sign of varicose veins is better to consult a doctor. Do not try out different methods of folk medicine is, if not aggravate the disease, then, at least, will not lead to significant improvements. In addition, the treatment of varicose veins in the early stages will be much faster and without any problems.
That is the only real option of getting rid of this disease is a trip to the doctor. Moreover, the treatment of varicose veins may not require surgical intervention.
As for the varicose veins, this centre will apply the technology laser treatment. The meaning of this method lies in the thermal effect on the part, susceptible to the disease. This leads not only to stop the progression of the disease, but also for the speedy recovery of the patient.
An advantage of the technique of laser treatment is that it can be applied not only in early but also in the development of venous ulcers. In addition, the procedure is absolutely painless, and the treatment will not even need hospitalization. Everything you need from patient – to arrive at the designated time and follow the doctor’s instructions.
Of course, there are a number of other equally effective treatment options of varicose veins. But it is endovenous laser treatment (EVLT) is the most progressive and painless. Besides, in such a procedure the patient will spend a lot of time that also is an undeniable advantage.
But before you decide on laser treatment of varicose veins, it is important to consult with your doctor and make sure you have no contraindications. These include: pregnancy, allergic reactions to the injected drugs, and a number of other aspects that must be considered before the procedure.