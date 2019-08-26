“Modern open space” Around the repair in a kindergarten scandal
Around the repair in a kindergarten there was a scandal after the mayor of the town of Oleshky, Kherson region published photos, which showed children’s toilet
Around the repair in a kindergarten №7 of the town of Oleshky, Kherson region there was a scandal
The mayor of the city Dmitry Voronov in Facebook published a photo which showed a children’s toilet. In the pictures you can see that the toilets are not separated by a special booth. “Time has completed the renovation of toilets in SCHOOL No. 7 (pre-school) the town of Oleshky,” reads the post. informs enovosty.com/news.
Soon, however, the officer removed the post, obviously, because network users do not share the enthusiasm.
“Finally, the children will be able to hold hands”, “Together till the end!”, “So tempered real school friendship”, “Dmitry Voronov you have already tried this open space?”, “A friend is known in trouble”, “Scoop”, wrote the indignant users under the photo.