Mogilev has listed the top 3 ritual for youth and health
Natalia Mogilevskaya amazes fans with blooming appearance and a slender figure. After the star has lost weight and gained inner harmony, she literally glows from within. Her secret – eating right, regular yoga classes and sports, spiritual practices and constant self-knowledge. Fans of the actress often wonder how Natalia manages to stay in shape where it draws its energy and power. The singer decided to lift the veil of secrecy and share the secret recipes for preserving youth and beauty, as well as their own daily rituals.
On the page in Instagram she wrote top 3 effective and proven tools that help her stay in shape. The singer accompanied the text photo in dress with large floral print that highlighted her femininity and attractiveness.
“Morning my secret recipe: sage. Not only drink, but wash. It’s a female herb with amazing healing properties, it can be read on the Internet. Very cool effect on the skin, especially if you are prone to irritations, allergies, and more. Sage kills a variety of bacteria on the skin, so it’s good both in appearance and inside,” explained the singer.
She also advised the followers to drink warm water with lemon or soda, and explained how to do it correctly.
“And of course a teaspoon of baking soda with hot water has not been canceled. Still useful to zaslujivaet the body water with lemon, only lemon should be freshly severed, and drinking water needs for 10 minutes, because then it becomes acid and loses alkali, as far as I know,” said the singer.
Natalia also admitted that drinking pure spring water and even freeze it. Bottled water singer avoids.
“In General, the best remedy for all diseases is water, I realized that 80% of diseases can be cured with water, baking soda and salt, so drink pure natural water! I take water at the source, then freeze, and this is another sweet water. All other bottled water have in it antibiotic, respectively, for me is the water dead. Only from natural source, but the source must be clean, so I recommend!” — gave advice to the star.