Moisturizing creams can harm people with sensitive skin
The use of moisturizing creams can harm people with sensitive skin, causing them the development of eczema. To this conclusion came the dermatologists at the University of California in San Francisco.
American researchers have concluded that the most common moisturizers are designed for use by people with healthy skin. When these tools are used by owners of sensitive skin, creams can change its natural pH and to provide other negative effects. As a result, in sensitive skin with a disturbed balance of lipids and also occur other adverse reactions.
Experts explain that such irregularities in the skin are perceived by the body as trauma, which triggers a social response in the form of the production of cytokines molecules. Normal cytokines promote healing of injuries, but people with sensitive skin the selection process of cytokines is excessive and provokes only more irritation.
If a person decides to use your moisturizer to subdue such irritation, it only exacerbates a dangerous process, worsening the condition of the skin, experts noted.
“Creams are usually tested on the skin of healthy people, no one checks their effect on sensitive skin, so anticipate her reaction difficult. People with sensitive skin, we advise to be particularly careful when using such tools,” shared the researchers.