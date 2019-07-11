Molde vs KR Reykjavik live streaming free: preview, prediction
Molde vs KR Reykjavik live streaming free
Molde – Reykjavik. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/11/2019)
“Molde” is the undisputed favorite of the fight with “Reykjavik” on July 11, but whether the guests can put this status into question – we estimated the likelihood of such an outcome. How will the teams play?
Molde
Molde last season was unable to win the Norwegian Championship, losing the Rosenborg tournament. This season, Erling My team is doing much more successfully – after 15 rounds, she heads the standings. The club separates four points from the closest rival in the face of “Bude / Glimt”, which so far do not guarantee anything.
Reykjavik
“Reykjavik” is very powerful in the season in the championship of Iceland – at the moment the team of Runar Kristinsson single-headed the table. In the assets of “black and white” there are 29 points and the second “Braydablik” they already overtake by seven points. In the last round, “Reykjavik” justified the forecasts and 2: 1 beat “Westmannayayyar”, having gained 10 victories in a row in all tournaments.
Statistics
Molde has not lost in any of the seven home games of this season – six wins and one draw
Only in two of the last seven home games Molde scored less than two goals.
In each of the last 18 matches “Reykjavik” scored
Forecast
Molde is now in excellent shape and is suitable as a clear favorite for the confrontation with Reykjavik – experience, class and native walls are on the side of the Norwegians. Obviously, it will be difficult for guests to take points in this meeting, but Icelanders always rely on the attack and find their own moment to find points, but the difference in class does not allow them to expect more.