“Mole” worked: Alibasov had a fight with a young journalist (photo)
Controversial Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who recently, according to him, the poisoned liquid to flush the pipes “Mole”, pounced on the young journalist at a recent social events.
According to the newspaper “Sobesednik”, the producer tried to put the journalist on the floor.
The girl approached him to arrange an interview, but the reaction Alibasov was strange.
“Go lie down! commanded Alibasov. — He (photographer. — Ed.) said you were lying!”
When the girl did not listen, the producer grabbed her and tried to put power. The journalist defended himself and even hit the offender with a microphone in the face.
“Give him all this crap. You lie very cultural, as Lenin and Stalin”, — Alibasov told the journalist.
When he realized that a girl can not cope, withdrew and refused to comment on the situation
We will remind, earlier the son of the producer of Bari Alibasov Jr. were beaten up during the show.
