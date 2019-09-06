Mom and Kokorin out of jail (photo)
A Russian court (Alekseevskiy district court of the Belgorod region) has granted the request of the attacker “Zenit” Alexander Kokorin and midfielder “Krasnodar” Pavel Mamaev on parole, reports the website of TV channel “360”. Also released and younger brother Cyril Kokorin. The convicts will be released from prison in the Belgorod region, where they were on June 4, after 10 days (17 September), when the court decision enters into legal force.
Officially nothing has been confirmed. But the lawyer Kokorin senior Tatiana Stukalova is indirectly confirmed by her post in Instagram.
“I already know that the boys were released. Thank you to everyone! Finally it was all over. I have even no words. Don’t know what to say. Such emotions. Will these 10 days the most difficult? I don’t even know the truth. All behind”, — quotes the mother of the brothers Komarinyh Svetlana sport24.ru.
“I am absolutely certain that Kokorin and Mamaev will be able to play football because it’s experienced people and players. Quite a month of pre-season, and they’ll be fine.
Paul and Alexander will double the motivation to return to the sport, I’m sure. I think they totally felt the penal system, for them it is a lesson and a huge incentive to return to the big football” — said, commenting on the court’s decision, the former head coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Valery Gazzaev.
Recall that in early October last year, Mamaev, Kokorin, his brother Cyril, and their friend Alexander Protasowicki participated in two fights in Moscow, injuring three people. In may 2019 may Presnensky district court of Russian capital sentenced the brothers Komarinyh to 1 year and 6 months in a General regime colony, and mom and Protasowicki received sentences of 1 year and 5 months.
Photo sport24.ru
