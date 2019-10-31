Mom from new Jersey found heroin in the candy that her children were treated to Halloween
As reported by officials in new Jersey, last Friday, October 26, at a party in honor of Halloween, was discovered a packet of heroin, hidden among the sweets that were handed to children.
According to the New York Post, citing NBC News, the drug package found the mother of two boys 7 and 11 years. This occurred after her children took part in an event called Trunk or Treat in Middle Township.
The woman found the drugs in a small plastic bag with the print of popular comic book character “Deadpool”.
“I looked at it closer and thought, hang on, this is not a candy”, said the woman, who wished to remain unknown.
The mother said she learned of “Deadpool”, because her youngest son, who suffers from autism, is a fan of this character.
According to the Prosecutor of the County of Cape may, Jeffrey Sutherland, the package was handed over to the authorities. Analysis of the contents of the package tested positive for heroin.
“Parents and guardians should be vigilant with their children during a party in honor of Halloween , — reads the statement of the Prosecutor’s office. — If at all possible, don’t let them eat any candy until until after returning home will conduct a thorough examination.”