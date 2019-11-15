Mom is touched by a picture of your pet

November 15, 2019

Inna Belokon, “mother” Verka Serduchka, the Ukrainian pop stars, showed his passion proselyte.

Мама Верки Сердючки умилила снимком своего питомца



Inna Belokon actively engaged in your page in social networks. It has actively publishes photos from star life, as well as household. This time mom Serduchka posted a photo of his love — dogs. This writes Politeka with a link to the page of a celebrity.

Fans started to comment on the:

“Ulybka”, “how lovely!:)”, “Ah ! What simpatyulya !”, “Well, very cute dog!!! Inna, you give such joy to people through my dogs!”.

