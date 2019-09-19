Mom killed year old daughter, rubbing her gums heroin to fall asleep faster (photos, video)
33-year-old resident of the city of Bangor (state of Maine), Kimberly Nelligan appeared in court on charges of murdering his daughter. According to the New York Post, the woman rubbed into the gums year-old girl with heroin is that the child is “quickly asleep”. As has established a consequence, for two months this has happened at least 15 times. In the end the child died from poisoning.
Nelligan initially denied that he used heroin. However, after the testimony that was given by the father of the child, stated that she told someone, if it helps, when children have trouble sleeping, and she decided to try. And that she didn’t intentionally cause daughter harm.
Meanwhile, the girl’s father claims that Kimberly told him he used heroin for this purpose, before — when they raised their older children. She says it’s a “normal routine practice”.
At the hearing on Kimberly behaved provocatively, showing an obscene gesture and using profanity — they caught on video.
