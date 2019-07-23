Mom Lady Gaga was named the culprit in the breakup Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Around the tear star couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk serious passions boil. Guilty in the separation of actor and supermodel called singer and actress Lady Gaga, which Cooper starred in the movie “a Star is born”. Fans of Irina gave the other woman baiting in the network, turning her Instagram account into a Bulletin Board.
The participants of a love triangle personal life has not commented. Lady Gaga cursed from the stage, when asked about the affair with Cooper. For a daughter that made her mother Cynthia Germanotta. She allegedly spoke with my hairdresser and told him the reason why the relationship went wrong Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper.
“All the fault of men” —said Cynthia.
We will remind, Irina Shayk parted ways with actor Bradley Cooper after four years of relationship. The pair managed to agree on a joint parenting of their two year old daughter Leia. The reason for the divorce is called a novel Cooper with Lady Gaga, with whom he starred in the movie “a Star is born”. Say, the singer have already moved into the mansion of the beloved in Los Angeles. Also a possible reason for the divorce is called a complicated relationship with Irina Shayk with her mother husband.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Irina Shayk starred in a candid new photo shoot, exposing his chest.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter