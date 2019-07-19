Mom on the sport: Irina Shayk walks with daughter Leah
While fans of the 33-year-old Irina Shayk Instagram continue to attack Lady Gaga, herself a supermodel every free minute trying to pursue a two-year old daughter Leah. So, once again the paparazzi spotted her on a walk near their apartment in new York. The star, dressed in a short white top and black sports pants Adidas, first bought a coffee and then walked to the nearest Park.
The network meanwhile there are more details about her breakup with 44-year-old Bradley Cooper. Yesterday, an insider told People that the model allegedly decided to end the relationship after the filming of the actor in the movie “a Star is born” (A Star Is Born). Although insiders insisted that Irina and Bradley managed to finish their relationship on a good note. Despite the fact that the couple after a breakup still has not hit the lenses of the paparazzi, stars are still friends and continue together to raise a daughter.
Bradley was emotionally not with Irina during the filming of the picture, more and more distant. They tried to save the relationship, but they have changed
said the insider.
Some have suggested that all the fault of his colleague on the film, 33-year-old Lady Gaga (they say that the singer for Bradley even broke off the engagement with then fiancé Christian Carino). As reported last week, In Touch, the singer even moved to Cooper. However, the news turned out to be fake.
Several Western tabloids reported that the mother of the actor, who is rumored to permanently set the son against the Sheik, now worries that can not see his granddaughter. However, apparently, the conflict between Gloria and Irene contrived. According to the publication Life & Style, the mother of Cooper working hard to maintain a good relationship with his former lover, because she does not want to lose the opportunity to spend time with Leah, “regardless of whether her son is in town or not.”
Mom Bradley is not trying to get into the showdown between them. She remains a neutral party. Gloria just wants to see her granddaughter, which she loves, as often as possible
said the insider.