Mom praised me: Regina todorenko boasted another award in Russia (photos, video)
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently showed the pleasure in bed with her husband, boasted another award received in Russia.
So, Todorenko became the winner of the television prize TEFI in the nomination “Presenter of the morning program”. It is the transfer of “Regina+1” TV channel “Friday”.
“Son, thank you! This statue is yours!!! With your birth came show @regina_plus1, which was created for young mothers who want to be super heroes to their children!” — posted by Regina in social networks.
Praised the TV presenter and her mother – Irina Todorenko. “The highest television award TEFI got my darling @reginatodorenko !!!Proud of you, you’re the best !!! For their efforts you are worthy of this award to every year! URAAAA!!!”, – admired Todorenko-senior.
Recall that Regina moved to Moscow to her husband — Vlad Topalov. However, she has stated that not once wanted a divorce.
