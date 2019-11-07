Mom repeated the puzzled grimace my daughter in the car and again all laugh
Puzzled, the girl sitting in a car seat, has become a popular meme in social networks six years ago. At the current Halloween girl’s mother decided not particularly wise and got dressed in my daughter.
“Puzzled, Chloe” famous on the YouTube channel in 2013. The parents of two girls, Lily and Chloe, are active users of social networks and YouTube channel published funny videos of the girls ‘ lives. And once in the car the little girls announced that they would skip school and go on a three day trip to Disneyland. Six-year-old (at the time) Lily cried from happiness, and two-year-old Chloe suddenly issued a strange worried face. The face was so charming that “Puzzled Chloe” was immediately spread on social networks and became an occasion for numerous photojob.
Six years later, the girls mother decided to have some fun on Halloween, dressed in a t-shirt of the same color as the straps of the child seat using black electrical tape, given to Instagram like a grimace. It was funny, although performed by an adult is a little scary… not just for Halloween!
“When mom becomes a meme. We’re twins. Happy Halloween” — she wrote on the social network.