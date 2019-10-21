“Mom Serduchka” shared colorful photos of Spain
The artist went to Spain.
Well-known Ukrainian artist who loves show his fans bold images, Inna Belokon, better known as “Mom Serduchka”, once again surprised their fans.
So, the mother of Verka Serduchka often shares with his subscribers bright shots not only concerts and performances but also with everyday life. At this time, Belokon has decided to show off their vacation photos in Spain.
It is worth saying that the girl laid out from the collage with several shots of her posing at different locations. In the first photo Inna posing among high hedges of plants. She is dressed all in black, but the hand holds the red case. On the other two photos she’s giving her fans an unusual tree. The girl in the comic form and has signed this picture.
“The tree and the tree🤪🤪🤪🤪,” wrote Belokon.