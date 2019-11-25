Moments before death: 20-year-old American took video of his killer
20-year-old India Mackey of the Warren, Michigan, took video of her boyfriend, who was loading the gun for a few seconds before he shot her.
The threat, which was recorded on video, have become a crime with a deadly outcome, says WXYZ. The Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced that this is the sixth murder of one family member by another committed in the County over the last couple of months.
The video shows how a young man loads the gun sitting in the car. He asks: “You think I’m joking, huh?” and then says: “I will release you in a few bullets 45 caliber, and then your abuse will cease.”
India killed the day after her birthday. Her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kevin Dixon, is now charged with first-degree murder, committing a felony with a firearm and a concealed weapons possession.
Mother Dixon was also charged with: it is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and evidence tampering.
Smith appealed to the victims of violence.
“If you think you are in danger, please find a safe place. Call the national hotline, call the Turning Point. There are options that take you out of a dangerous situation and protect yourself,” said the Prosecutor.
Phone the National hotline on domestic violence: 1-800-799-7233.