Mom’s life as it is: a fun “honest” comics about motherhood
November 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Mom’s life full of different events and contains a whole spectrum of emotions. And without difficulties along the way, too, anywhere. This is what draws his honest and ironic comics Paula cook from Australia. Paula for 13 years, was a landscape architect, she has worked in Australia, the UK and China. She’s also a mother of two children. She illustrated her life, and over time this project developed into something bigger. We offer you to look at her comics about the hard mom’s life.