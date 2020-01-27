Monaco have not sold a player to Barcelona for 80 million euros
Wissam Ben Yedder
Barcelona have made Monaco an offer to buy the 29-year-old French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, according to Footmercato.
“Blaugranas” were willing to pay for a player of national team France 80 million euros, but Monaco refused to sell the player. Guide Monaco said he did not want to let go of his best striker in the winter.
This season, Ben Yedder has played for Monaco 23 matches in all competitions, where he scored 15 goals and gave 9 assists.
The player’s contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2024, the year.
Note, the Catalan club continues to look forward in connection with the injury to 33-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, which he will miss about four months.
Recall Monaco for 8 years earned nearly billion euros for transfers.