Monatic, Nastya Kamenskikh, Ani Lorak, the Ukrainian star is lit on the festival of “Heat” in Baku (photo)
In Baku, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale music festival “Heat”, which gathered the top stars of the Russian show business. Philip and his family arrived on a private jet. To the festival well-known businessman and singer Emin masovogo stretched and Ukrainian stars.
Traditional guest was constantly advancing in Russia Ani Lorak. Red carpet she chose a striking white dress with sheer full skirt and a deep neckline to accentuate her thin waist and ample bosom.
In a sexy tight dress appeared on the red carpet Nastya Kamensky. In the evening on the stage she was lit in a more daring outfit — a black bodysuit, a corset and boots. This outfit she first showed at the festival Atlas Weekend in Kiev. On stage in Baku she seduced the audience with his buttocks and taking provocative poses.
“Today at the international festival “Heat” in Baku really hot and sooooo hot. Incredible atmosphere, incredibly warm welcome artists from all over the world and only the most positive emotions! How do you like my image? Today I have a sweet Pina colada”, — shared her impressions Anastasia.
The festival lit up and Nadia Dorofeeva with the Positivity of the group “Time and Glass”. Nadia have chosen a fairly modest outfit for the Grand opening.
“Ex-met” — with the joke signed Nadia photos with Nastya, who left the production company Potap and horova.
On the Russian event lit up and Max Barsky, who decided to end his solo career. The singer wore a shiny jacket on a naked body, leather pants, complements the image of sunglasses.
Slim figure and sports press boasted Vera Brezhneva, who has previously stated that he does not consider himself a Ukrainian singer.
Lit on stage in Baku lit and Monatik. “It was really hot,” wrote Dima after the speech.
