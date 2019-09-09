MONATIK admitted that he was afraid of long flights

| September 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Known multiartist MONATIK confessed that he suffers from aerophobia.

MONATIK признался, что боится длительных перелетов

The singer said that he was afraid of long flights, but were able to overcome your fear.

“As for long-haul flights, I can say that I’m too heavy to lift. For me to fly 16 hours in a plane is difficult. I was a bit overcome his aerophobia, but sometimes it wakes me. I find it difficult to fall asleep, I all the time like a cat to water,” — said the artist.

It is worth noting that in spite of your fear, Dmitry Montik still uses the planes and toured the countries with the help of this type транспорта.ru.tsn.ua

