MONATIK admitted that he was afraid of long flights
September 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Known multiartist MONATIK confessed that he suffers from aerophobia.
The singer said that he was afraid of long flights, but were able to overcome your fear.
“As for long-haul flights, I can say that I’m too heavy to lift. For me to fly 16 hours in a plane is difficult. I was a bit overcome his aerophobia, but sometimes it wakes me. I find it difficult to fall asleep, I all the time like a cat to water,” — said the artist.
It is worth noting that in spite of your fear, Dmitry Montik still uses the planes and toured the countries with the help of this type транспорта.ru.tsn.ua