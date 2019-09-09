MONATIK admitted, why not show the faces of his sons
Multiartist often publishes photos of children.
Ukrainian multiartist Dmitry Montik admitted, why not show children’s faces in social networks.
The singer has told, that will show their sons to the public only when they want it.
“I am proud that I have two sons. I extremely love them, they make me happy. Plato the younger, Daniel is a year older than him. Waiting for the moment when they tell me: “Daddy, what’s stopping us to put the photo in Instagram”. I’ll say, “okay, I understand if you want it, go ahead,” said the artist.
In addition, Monatic confessed how combines work and family. As it turned out, despite a heavy work schedule, the star has time for his wife and children.
“His wife and children of course see, despite the heavy tour schedule. The wife often travels with me on tour. I very long went to this, so every moment I enjoy. Yes, I often miss my family, so I try as often as possible all to take with you on tour. Actually, I’m not tired either physically or mentally, because it is a profession of dreams,” said the contractor.