MONATIK devoted wife poem
Dmitry Montik for several years happily married to Irina Demicheva, who bore him two sons, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
A couple tries not to advertise personal life in social networks. In their profiles are almost no joint shots and footage of the sons is made with such angles that it was impossible to see their faces. But on August 10, the birthday of his wife, Monatic shared a joint photo with Irina and turned to her with a greeting-verse.
“If I hadn’t met, would whisper rhymes, as now, the wind? The stars would be the stars, forever young tonight? Would budeni so Clear and bright? If I hadn’t met… would have the courage to throw challenges unsolvable seemingly most complex issues, unattainable, unbreakable peaks?
If I hadn’t met You, what would it be? Listened to the laughter, such as fresh blue, childish, sincere, favorite? Should have seen the looks that instantly make heart bit elusive? Would the unquenchable thirst to live…? Most likely the craving would be, but… it rains… Which are so necessary for the desert, the crack gave from the emptiness and depression. Yes, Without you all would not… And that is, I love crazy.
And what would have happened if I hadn’t met you. I don’t want to know … I love! I give thanks every day for what It is all mutually… Today, for some reason I thought about what would happen if I had to live without loving… I don’t want to know, don’t want to picture what would have happened… if I hadn’t met You,”
— wrote Dmitry.
In the comments of the followers of Monetica join in the congratulations and say that I love this couple. For the first time about his personal life, the actor said in an interview in 2017.