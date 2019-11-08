Monatik has become the most stylish man according to the magazine Elle
Multiartist Monatik has become the most stylish man version of the fashion publication Elle. The musician was awarded the prize by experts and fans for his impeccable sense of style beyond the musical scope.
At the ceremony of awarding the prize Monatik was unable to attend as now is the world tour across America and Canada.
For the title of most fashionable and stylish men also competed with other musicians, designers, actors and other public figures of Ukraine, including Max Barsky, Sergey Babkin, Irakli Makatsaria, Nikita Dobrynin, Dmitriy Shurov and Alexander skichko.
We will remind, this year the artist has gathered the full NSC “Olympic”, has released video clips that conquered millions of fans went to the stadium tour the cities of Ukraine and in the world tour of concert halls in Europe, us and Canada.