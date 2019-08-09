MONATIK touched the net photo with the grown sons
The singer went to rest after a busy concert schedule
MONATIK (Dmitry Montik) after a series of endless gigs and a busy touring schedule flew to long-awaited family vacation to Turkey. The singer prefers free time to spend with family and friends – wife Irina Demicheva and two sons. The actor shares rare pictures with my boys and never shows their faces, but the emotional shots of the father and the kids always call the unchanging affection of the public. Dimitri loves his family and very kind to the native, he almost never talks about his personal life, preferring to leave it “behind the scenes”.
In the fresh picture in Instagram, the singer showed how there is a wooden bridge, hand in hand with the sons. The picture was taken from behind. In the photo one can see a stylish glass cottages of the hotel complex in Turkey, Antalya. Fans figured out that he was staying in the resort gothel Maxx Royal Kemer.
“Gone to rest! All a great end of the summer!” signed touching photo Dmitry, adding the hashtag “my”.
Many fans of the singer could not pass up the family idyll father and his sons. They thanked the singer for his striking live show, and wished me to relax and gain inspiration, but also left many good and warm words for the family of the singer.
Dmitry’s wife, Irene also could not resist the comment under the photo. “Favorite”, is briefly signed it frame. Also under the post noted, and Dasha Astafyeva. “Love it!” — left her an emotional signature to the frame.
- Catch just a beautiful moment!
- What class! Dima is a super artist!
- The most beautiful
- Have a good rest of Your Family! To gain positive emotions and get to work with new forces
- The photo with the children was always touched by
- The perfect time to time with the loved ones
- Our Ukrainian Michael Jackson!
- To gain strength, new emotions and return with fresh ideas to swirl in a new revolution!