MONATIK wife had fun at Disneyland
MONATIK (Dmitry Montik) tries not to show his personal life, only lately in his Instagram account began to appear rare photo with his wife Irina Demicheva and their sons Daniel and Plato. The boy artist continues to conceal, by publishing only the footage from the back. Now the musician together with his team and beloved spouse is in the U.S. where it manages to combine work and leisure.
So, Monatic took his wife out to a fun and happy place — Disneyland in Sunny California. On his page, he shared a bright and colorful photo, which they with Irina posing in an embrace against the backdrop of one of the designs of the amusement Park. The family chose the same spectacular outfits — pants and shirt in a red and black plaid. Dmitry twisted legs, making thus of his Capri pants.
“DisneyLand-the happiest place on earth. So said Walt Disney. If no queue space, it would have been. Almost like home,” shared the musician.
In the comments netizens are touched by a charming couple, and admire their stylish fresh onions.
