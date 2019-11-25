MONATIK wife shared a tender photo with her husband
Dmitry Montik, he MONATIK, together with his wife Irina and his creative team toured the United States. Despite a busy concert schedule, the artist manages to combine work and leisure, to enjoy the local beauties and spend time with the woman.
The second half of the singer also pleases the audience beach images, showing appetizing forms, but the joint photo of the couple not so much, so for fans of the singer such footage is worth its weight in gold. Irina has published in Instagram are both fun and full of tenderness photo with her husband.
The pair made a joint frame on the promenade of Santa Monica. Smiling Irina posing in a bright dress shirt in vertical stripes, comfortable sneakers and a crossbody bag. Dmitry sat down beside his wife and hugged her knee, leaning his head. He dressed as comfortably as possible, but stylish – light denim shirt, a “ragged” on her knees black jeans, sneakers and rpcsec behind.
“Already I can’t believe I saw this beauty with my own eyes. Just look at the sunsets in Santa Monica. Highly recommend at the first opportunity, with the close, be sure to come and enjoy. And we fly on. Today Chicago. I am glad that every day closer to home. Missed to impossible,” wrote Irina. Fans immediately assumed that she is not tolerated to hug and kiss her sons.
Commenters could not get past the mental pictures of the star couple. They once again admired the warm and reverent relationship between Irina and Dmitry.
