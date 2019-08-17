MONATIK’wife and ex-wife and daughter Potap posed in swimsuits
The wife of the popular Ukrainian artist MONATIK (Dmitry Montik) Irina Demicheva in recent years has become more likely to please fans of family photos on the network, and also show footage from the hotel. Now a family with two boys resting on the sea in Turkey, and the company they were friends — ex-wife-a sensual Irina Gorovaya and her daughter Natasha that rapper raised as his own.
The female part of the company is clearly having fun at the resort — so, they made colorful and spectacular beach photo shoot and some footage already shown in Instagram. Demicheva rarely shows herself in a swimsuit, but this time made an exception and posed in a dark green bathing suit with a high waist and sunglasses.
Happy girl showed a bright photo in a seductive pose next to a pink van cafe, which is right on the beach.
“Posing under a detailed guide @gorovaya_irina. Very fun and productive time with @natashka.gorovaya @gorovaya_irina”, — has signed a frame Irina.
In another frame she is depicted together with Gorovoy and her daughter, they all boast of a slender figure in a swimsuit.
“Girls power wise, sexy and such a great Gotovymi. Rebooting succeeded,” said the wife of Mantica.
She also posted some striking shots under storis your account.
Colorful footage provoked a strong reaction among subscribers, Demichiei who peppered her with rapturous reviews.
