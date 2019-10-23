Money: 7 meaningless expenses that you make every day
Many people spend the money where it is absolutely not necessary, and not even aware of where funneling their income. Sometimes the best way to save money — just stop spending in vain. Describe how to do it.
Unnecessary expenses can result in a hefty minus in your Bank account without providing in return any real benefits, writes Money Talk News. These 7 daily may seem like a small thing, but in a year because of them you can easily lose thousands of dollars and even more.
1. You pay fees at the ATM
For the opportunity to use an ATM often have to pay a few bucks. This can be useful, but not required. Try to take more cash, so you don’t have to worry about finding an ATM. You can also request a refund when you purchase with a debit card at the supermarket or pharmacy. Just make sure that the Commission will not take. Another option is to study the banks and the availability of ATMs in appropriate locations, where you can withdraw money with a lower Commission or without it.
2. You are removed from the sockets electronics
In a typical apartment or house there are always plenty of gadgets that can consume energy and increase your utility bill even when you don’t use them. Moreover, many devices consume electricity even when turned off by button, but not removed from the socket. Here they are:
- the machine;
- televisions;
- DVD players;
- computer speakers;
- laptops.
If turning on and off multiple devices from electrical outlets every day seemed too much trouble, connect multiple devices to a single extender. Thus, you can disable all at once.
3. You don’t use the purchased membership to the gym
In the beginning of the year many people promise themselves to lose weight and improve your fitness — but lose resolve after a couple of weeks. If you are not going to regularly visit the gym, likely, the cost of membership does not pay off.
There are cheaper ways to stay in shape. Perhaps you could be more likely to use a treadmill or weights in front of TV and not in the gym. In addition, it costs you nothing to keep a couple of sports sneakers under your Desk at work to walk during lunch break.
4. You pay for services that you do not use
Companies sometimes offer you a discount on the membership fee. This may seem like a good way to save a few dollars, but monthly or annual fee may be charged even long after you cease to use the service.
For example, if you have problems with your computer, you can make the decision each month to pay for direct access to technical support. Once the problem is resolved, you may no longer need to turn to for help. However, monthly payments will continue to drain your Bank account, unless you cancel membership.
5. You subscribe to magazines
This looks tempting: subscribe to your favorite magazine. But what if you don’t have time to read every number? To see unread magazines pile up, all the same what to watch the money fly into the tube.
Before purchasing a subscription, whether print or online publication, ask yourself:
- Do you read magazines?
- Magazines — this is something you would buy at a Newsstand?
- If you want to read magazines for free at the public library?
- Do you have a membership in Amazon Prime? (Attached is Prime Reading feature, which gives you access to more than 1000 digital books, magazines and comics to read at no extra cost)
If any of these questions you answered no, you may not need a subscription.
6. You throw the food
According to the Council for the protection of natural resources, 40% of food in USA never used. Much of this wasted food is in landfills, which actually means that you literally throw away hundreds of dollars a year.
There are many ways to stop these losses from the review of wholesale purchases to the correct and longer storage of products.
7. You buy in the shops along the way
Convenience stores are convenient when you are in a hurry, but this easy access has to pay more. When visiting a regular grocery store, you usually spend less. However, this may require pre-planning your purchases.
Start to think about trips to stores, gas stations and other shops with products. If you often stop in the shops along the way to buy the drink, keep it at home and always pre-purchase in the grocery chains. So you do not need to pay, when he might suddenly need on the way to work.
Buy a few bottles for water, is reusable, and just fill them with water when you need to take a drink. So you will save even more money.