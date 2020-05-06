Money and land: 6 States, which will pay for a move there
Moving is expensive. The process of assembling things, loading, cleaning and finding a new place to live is not cheap. In some cases you will need free time and lots of money. This writes CNet.
Accommodation in an expensive city can be expensive, especially for College graduates, burdened by student debt. More than 700 000 people left California in 2018 due to the high cost of living. They go to less expensive places such as Texas. The state does not charge taxes, which helps the residents to reduce costs.
There are some States that are willing to give you money or other financial incentive only to ensure that you moved there. Some offer more money than others, but you can earn decent money, moved.
Oklahoma
If you can work from anywhere, why not let this “anywhere” to be Talsi? Program Tulsa Remote will pay you $10,000 for accommodation in Tulsa, even if you are working remotely. To be eligible for payment, you should:
- to be able to move to Tulsa for six months;
- to have a remote employment full time or be self-employed;
- be at least 18 years of age;
- be eligible to work in the United States;
- along with $10,000 on the move, you’ll also get free workplace in co-working office in the centre of the city.
Vermont
The program grants remote desktop allows you to work anywhere, when you live in Vermont. It’s like a program in Oklahoma that you need to have the ability to work remotely — in other words, you need to be an employee working full-time and are not limited by place of residence.
For Vermont you will need to spell out your work, including information to be completed by your employer. You will also need to spell out the related costs for a remote worker that are not covered by your work. If you receive a grant, you can receive up to $5,000 per year for up to two years.
The program is limited to one beneficiary per family, and self-employed people are not eligible for a grant.
Kansas
In Kansas you do not give money, but you will get free land. Lincoln gives away free residential plots to people with the intention to build a new home. Free home program site has a land area of 12 000 (1 114 sq m) to 35,000 square feet (3 250 sq. m.).
If you receive a grant, you will be eligible for 10-year program of property tax. Before buying keep in mind that you need to pay a Deposit on the property — $0.08 per square foot — which you will return after completion of the terms of the agreement.
Iowa
If Kansas is not your state, try Iowa. In the city of Marne also has a grant program. It is only for legal residents of the United States.
The built area of the house must be at least 1200 square feet (111 square meters), and you will need to complete the construction within 18 months after the signing of the contract. The house also needs to be a basement — at least partial — which is not counted in the total area. You can’t build a commercial property and you are not allowed to store a van, trailer or boat.
Alaska
If you are a resident of Alaska, you can apply for a permanent Fund of Alaska.
Oil magnates pay to each permanent resident of annual dividends. Amounts vary from $1000 to $2000 per person or up to $8000 for a family of four. (Amounts vary each year depending on stock market performance and other factors.) You will need to register every year to receive funds.
This is a great benefit to current residents of Alaska. Former Governor bill Walker has cut the dividends to the recipients, and this topic has become a huge challenge campaign in 2018. Incumbent Governor Mike dunlevy looking for ways of introduction of additional payments.
Maryland
If you are thinking about moving to Baltimore, you can get up to $5000 to cover costs to cover costs in the framework of the “Buying into Baltimore”. The programme covers 30 home buyers through a lottery in 10 days after the tournament, Live Baltimore Trolley Tour, which you should visit if you want to get right to participation.
To participate you need to:
- consultation on issues of tenure and to obtain a certificate confirming your participation;
- to make a new home a primary residence;
- have at least $1000 of their own money, which will go towards the purchase of a home;
- make an offer to purchase the home within 10 days after the tour;
- to buy a house, the cost of which does not exceed $517 500 for accommodation for one family.
Getting $5000 for reduction of certain expenses is helpful. But many other cities, counties and States offer assistance programs for home buyers. Review the eligibility requirements and what you can claim.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 309
[name] => money
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dengi
)
money
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14957
[name] => moving
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pereezd
)
переездFacebookVkontakte
bookmark