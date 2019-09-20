“Money can’t buy you taste”: Kylie Jenner shamed for fashion nails
Kylie Jenner successfully sells cosmetics, but it is often accused of lack of taste. About the reality TV star often say, “All better now” — hinting at her love of all things shiny, bright and in large quantities.
Jenner indulges in luxury, including care, and not always, uses the means that advertises. Kylie recently boasted expensive manicure, which made the famous master of nail design Chona P. Legend.
Jenner nails have increased, like Wolverine, struck a beautiful pink nail Polish, and on two fingers put rhinestones on half of a heart, so that if you close your fingers, to get a picture of the whole.
But even devoted fans did not appreciate the expensive creation. “And the hands of women, cheap manicure from the 90s”, “Like a hick”, “These claws can kill, and cause themselves serious bodily injury”, “Kylie has no taste, but a lot of money, but money can’t buy you taste,” wrote in the comments.
By the way, the manicurist say that it is this length, shape of nails are coming back into fashion like the 90s in General. So fashionable girls self-defense weapons will be always with you.