Money for entrance to Venice from the tourists will take from 2020
The entrance to the historical centre of Venice from January 1, 2020 will be paid for all except residents of the Veneto region. This decision was taken by the city authorities, the first eight months of tax will work in trial mode, RIA “Novosti”.
The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro explained that the tax will become mandatory from 1 September 2020, when they fulfilled all the collection mechanisms.
The received funds will be spent on maintenance of the city. Including talking about the garbage that tourists leave on the streets and in the channels.
In addition, this is another attempt to restrict the flow of immigrants, which does not stand up infrastructure. The fee is set at €3. As additional measures Brugnaro proposed to introduce new penalties for tourists. For example, to prohibit sitting and lying on the steps of the monuments, galleries and churches, ride a bike and feed the pigeons. The amount of fines of €50-500.