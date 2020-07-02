Money from the Fund to fight COVID-19 for the construction of roads: the Cabinet approved the allocation of 35 billion
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the list of objects of building, reconstruction, major and current medium repair of roads of General use of state importance in 2020 and volumes of budgetary funds for their funding, having allocated from the Fund of struggle against COVID-19 the state Agency of automobile roads of Ukraine 35 billion UAH.
Of these funds, UAH 33 billion allocated for the construction, reconstruction and repair of roads, 2 billion UAH for operation, small repairs and maintenance.
The corresponding decision of the government adopted at the meeting on Wednesday.
“Overall, this is an additional 1459 km of public roads in the current year”, — noted during the consideration of the Minister of infrastructure Vladislav Crickley.
As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from September 1, plans to increase the minimum salary in Ukraine up to UAH 5000. This was during the opening remarks at today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
telegraf.com.ua