Money funds for the fight against cancer and Alzheimer’s are spent on illegal immigrants
Despite already spent billions of dollars from the U.S. Federal government does not have enough money for the maintenance of thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border and Mexico. This forces to reallocate funds from the funds for research and the fight against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease as well as Fund Head Start to ensure children’s well-being, says a new book by journalist Michelle Malkin.
In the book “Open borders inc.: Who is financing the destruction of America?” conservative columnist and bestselling author Michelle Malkin said that the Department of health and human services spent $ 2.1 billion on the maintenance of the families of illegal immigrants that is only part of the total spending on the crisis of migrants, writes the Washington Examiner.
We also spent $ 1.3 billion on “illegal migration of foreigners and operations to ensure the well-being of children.”
Malkin argues that the Secretary of health and social services Alex Azar had to redirect trust Fund 831 million dollars to cover the funding gap.
“The funds for undocumented foreign families were transferred from HHS programs intended to aid Americans, including Head Start, the cancer prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease”, she said.
The data were provided with an excerpt which describes in detail about the funding. The book is published by Regnery, out September 10.
Malkin argues that the United States border patrol just one sector in Arizona spent $ 1 million on “humanitarian costs” for families and unaccompanied illegals this year. This is three times more than it spent in the Yuma sector in the past year, and covers food, diapers, clothing, baby food and other items.
Malkin, who dealt with illegal immigration in their columns and books critical of the Federal costs associated with such immigration, trade, mentioning a false claim for asylum and “rent” children to enter the United States through a legal loophole.
“There is nothing humanitarian to Rob Americans, to pay for uncontrolled and illegal smuggling of aliens fueled by illegal parents, who consciously decided to divide their families and endanger their own children, entrusting their lawless smugglers, who paid drug cartels to cross the southern border”, — she wrote.
“Worst of all is that the whole enterprise was supported by the Department of homeland security, whose activities we’ll pay in the name of “preserving families,” she added.
This year in Washington actively allocated funds to combat the growth of illegal immigration. In summer, the Congress approved, and President of the trump signed a bill on emergency funding in the amount of $ 4.6 billion, and also worked on adding more than $ 3 billion to its programme of repair and extension of the border wall.