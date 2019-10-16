Money horoscope: who married you’ll be rich
Astrologers say that our financial success depends largely on who is next. Choosing a life partner, it is necessary to consider not only a love compatibility horoscope, but also the correspondence of the constellations with respect to money. Want to get rich? Choose a partner horoscope commercialism!
The rams need to be closer with the signs of the air element, and especially Aquarius. It’s the perfect pair for them. Libra, too, can attract money luck. To avoid the rams should Scorpions – they let them in the world.
Taurus is a useful link with Aquarians or Scorpios. Alliance data signs can bring incredible Taurus money luck. Bad things will go and with representatives of the fire signs (Lions, Archers and Rams), but in these cases, Calves have to fray their nerves.
Gemini will be able to attract money in a pair of Lions. Lion for the representatives of this sign is a real money magnet. Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo next to the Archer themselves can make good money, but his partner-Twin, they are no help. And Scorpions can and do destroy the Twins.
Cancers in order to get rich, needs an Alliance with the Lions, Rams and Archers. As a variant – Taurus. They will be able to make, and to Cancers money to pull.
The lions will be rich in a pair of Twins. This couple is just incredibly lucky in money. Together they quickly can get rich. Fit for happy and comfortable life married to a Leo Libra, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo and Taurus. You need to avoid Scorpions, his presence there will scare away money luck.
Virgos need the support of Scorpions. If for most signs, Scorpios are completely incompatible monetary issue, in this case, they will fulfill the role of chief helmsman. Scorpions will help Virgo to find ways of development. Following their intuition, they will tell Virgins to the possibility of rapid enrichment.
Libra bring good luck in business, almost all signs of the Zodiac. They attract money to his mate, but at the same time remain penniless. The only one who can help representatives of this sign is Sagittarius. If they unite in a love Union, you will be able to achieve financial success.
Scorpions hard: they take away money almost all characters! The only one the Union of Scorpions will not bring ruin, it’s Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo. If Scorpio wants to attract good luck to himself, that he should link his life with Leo, Aries or Sagittarius. But in these cases, Scorpios need to be ready to provide for your family, as these characters along with a lot of them can not make.
Lucky Sagittarius with Aquarius and Libra. If they create a family with one of these signs, they provided a rich future. If they want to act as a magnet for money, they should link their lives with a Capricorn, Taurus or Virgins. These signs, with luck the archers will be able to achieve financial success and provide for his family.
Capricorn is a sign of financial well-being which no one can affect. So they don’t need to think about compatibility in the field of money. The only thing you need to pay attention to is the Union with Archers, Rams or Lions. The marriage of these two signs can ensure stable profit.
To Aquarius is better to marry with representatives of the element of fire: Archers, Rams and Lions. Bring money luck and Libra with Taurus. But the Scorpions need to avoid financial things go bad!
Pisces, according to astrology, always need someone’s support, including financial. They can help Capricorn, Virgo or Taurus. If Fish want to succeed, they need Univeristies
With the help of this horoscope we can know how the rest of the financial component in the relationship with a particular person. Alas, compatibility, money does not always equal love compatibility, so you have to make a choice: love or prosperity. However, astrologers say that if there is not money for us to sign, should not be upset! To attract money will help friends and relatives if some of them, of course, there are those that are appropriate for the cash good luck