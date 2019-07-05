Money in Bank accounts is stored, only 12% of Ukrainians
Ukrainians ‘ attitude to savings is very different from the situation in rich countries
Only 12% of Ukrainians save their money in Bank accounts, and only 27% of citizens have such accounts. This is evidenced by the results of the national survey of financial literacy of Ukrainians, the press service of the National Bank.
“The biggest problem Ukrainians is in relation to Finance. Only one third of the inhabitants of the country says he does not live day to day. And only one in five believes that it is better to save and not to spend money. Only 12% of Ukrainians said that they keep money in a Bank account, only 27 percent have such an account. This is very different from the situation in rich countries”, — stated in the message.