Money should abandon patriotism? Kikabidze powerfully responded to the Russians over Georgia
Well-known actor Vakhtang Kikabidze took the side of protesters in Georgia. He believes that the government got what he deserved, pleasing the Kremlin. He stated this in an interview with Russian media.
“They brought a deputation was put in a Parliament representative of Russia. Yes, this story does not remember!”, — he was indignant.
Kikabidze sees no tragedy that Georgia due to the deterioration of relations with Russia will lose 1 million 700 thousand Russian tourists.
“Well, now they won’t relax. This is their way to punish. What we have for money to give up everything from morality, of patriotism?”, he asked.
Note that the Vakhtang Kikabidze did not visit Russia after the Russian attacks on Georgia in 2008. He also refused the Russian order of Friendship, which he was awarded the then President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev a month before the outbreak of hostilities.
In October 2014, after the occupation of Crimea and Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine, Kikabidze says Vladimir Putin “politician of black power” and “invader.”
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov, who, taking the place of the speaker in the meeting room of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, provoked mass protests in the Georgian capital, was forced under guard to escape from the hotel “Radisson Blu Iveria”.
