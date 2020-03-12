Money spoil: as a programmer from Russia became homeless in the U.S.
The author of the channel Made in USA “Yandex.Zen” told the story of a programmer from Russia toth moved to USA and became homeless. Hereinafter in the first person.
Today we tell about the fate of Yegor from Saratov, who almost 15 years ago, I went to work as a programmer in the United States. It would seem that the profession one hundred percent successful, but life has disposed differently.
Later became a programmer
In the programming world the man came in 35 years, in 90 doing business. Yegor immediately realized that behind the high technology future, and decided to take his place before labor market there is a big competition. In the United States was the same, and so the growing market is not enough workers. In this regard, the man decided to go abroad, finding a job in Silicon valley. At the time he was 40. So his example perfectly illustrates the opinion that it is never too late to change your life.
Chocolate
I must say that in the States Egor went alone because his wife had divorced back in the early two thousandth. The plan was to dig the money to the moment when she will finish school, rubbed it in one of the American universities. Maybe Stanford is one of the top universities in the world, which was located in the same valley.
The man lived in San Francisco, which is the most expensive city in the USA. But wages were allowed to rent a good apartment in the city centre, with excellent views and even a swimming pool on the roof. In General, a lack of money was not, and eventually the man began to scatter them right and left.
How else to have fun?
What do a bachelors in the money? Of course start to walk and “live”. At first it brought pleasure, but in this age of the morning after a good partying have the vigor that was in his youth. Therefore, the logical problems began, which eventually led to the dismissal. After that time, programmers became like dirt, and Egor quickly replaced by a younger employee.
At the bottom
So our hero was left without a job, but with persistent alcoholism. This led to the fact that just a few months of money balances was lowered into the pipe. Expensive rental housing (almost $ 3,000 a month) wasn’t a problem when constantly received wages. But now the man first moved out to the apartment easier, and then was forced to rent a house on wheels. It soon became not enough and it, so that Egor just ended up on the street.
California is a great place for the homeless
Lucky in his situation, only one — California is the most suitable for the homeless state of the USA. There are no cold winters, so living on the street at any time of the year. If we add to this the benefits and the poor go pretty good money.
So we can say that it is well settled. Although this is, of course, a joke. But the daughter, apparently, of an American University to be seen.
Original published in the blog Made in USA “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com.
