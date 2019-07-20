Monica Bellucci admired the exquisite image on the cover of Elle
In recent years, Monica Bellucci rarely appears on television, as, indeed, at social events, in advertising campaigns, on the pages of glossy magazines. However, this does not reduce the interest of fans of everything that Monica does. And therefore as soon as the actress publishes in personal microblogging news about any cooperation or footage from the shooting, members immediately begin to vigorously discuss the news.
The Bellucci has published in Instagram the cover of the new issue of Elle, the cover of which was adorned with her picture. Photo Italian diva posing in a striking dress of pale pink that perfectly emphasizes her femininity. Fans were delighted by the image of Monica and covered her flattering review. And it’s no wonder, not every woman can look so spectacular in 54 years.