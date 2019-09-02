Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel for the screening of the film “Irreversible” in Venice
Premiere of one of the discussed films presented at the 76 th Venice film festival. At the Palazzo del Cinema, the French Director Gaspar noé showed a new version of the controversial film “Irreversibility” (Irréversible).
Of course, skip this event could not starring: a 52-year-old Vincent Cassel and 54-year-old Monica Bellucci. Old lovers who have lived together from 1999 to 2013, although there for fotocelle, photographers together, not posed. Together they can be seen only in the group photo, where between them is the Director.
The actress for her appearance picked a red lace lace dress the Dolce&Gabbana image, added a small black clutch bag. Vincent, who was brought to Italy chetyrehmagnitnoy daughter of Amason and wife Tina Kunaki, chose a total black look.
Recall, Monica and Vincent met in 1996 on the set of the film “the Apartment” (L’appartement). Actors soon began to live together. Bellucci and Kassel was considered a couple of dreams, but in 2013, they unexpectedly for fans of broke up, but were able to maintain friendly relations.
Sometimes marriages end. And the people there, do not leave. This is just our case. We will always be together. We divorced not because once made a mistake. On the contrary — we did very well. But now it is more appropriate to divorce. That’s all. We never absolyutizirovat so-called adultery. Not that we have romantic scenes, so to speak, on the side… But psychologically we left the doors of our marriage open
— said in an interview with the actor.
Celebrity mother of two daughters, 14-year-old virgin and 9-year-old Leonie.