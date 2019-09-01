Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel on fotocelle film “Irreversible” in Venice
Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel split up in 2013, having lived in a civil marriage for 17 years, but former lover managed to maintain friendly relations, and, of course, they couldn’t miss special screenings rewired version of the cult film Gaspar Noe’s “Irreversible” in which they starred together in 2002.
So, today, a few hours before the screening in the framework of the 76th Venice film festival, the actors in the company Director visited the Photocall.
I cannot remember when the last time Monica and Vincent together appeared in public, so today’s release of once one of the most beautiful couple of the cinema press gives special attention.
The actors themselves about his personal life with reporters to say not used, however, not so long ago, Bellucci has opened the heart and told us a bit about the breakup with Kassel.
Even though it was my decision, but when you have someone to leave, doesn’t mean that you don’t love him anymore. This means that no longer can continue to be together
— shared Monica.
Celebrities recall, have two daughters: in 2004 they had a virgin (she had already begun independently to go out and signed a modelling contract with Dolce & Gabbana), and in 2010-m — Leonie.
Kassel a few months ago became a father for the third time — he and his wife Tina Kuniaki, a daughter of Amazon. Incidentally, at the Venice review pair came together with the baby.