Monica Bellucci appeared in the form of blonde
Monica Bellucci is a recognized icon of beauty, which is everything. But lately, she often experimented with the blonde. A few hours ago, the actress has again published a photo where posing in a image of luxury blonde. “Back to blond this time, because the Director of Cautery Ben Hania is working on a new film, which is removed right now: “the Man who sold his skin,” wrote it under the frame.
Photo Monica shines in the evening way: with expressive smoky eyes, shiny sensual lips and “wet” styling. Complements the picture of the dress, embroidered with beads. Such a sophisticated look she picked up for shooting in a magazine SOON Magazine, which took place in early summer. For the photo shoot she tried on a number of bright and expressive of outfits, many of which emphasized an ample bosom and beautiful body stars.