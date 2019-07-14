Monica Bellucci appeared in the form of blonde

| July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Monica Bellucci is a recognized icon of beauty, which is everything. But lately, she often experimented with the blonde. A few hours ago, the actress has again published a photo where posing in a image of luxury blonde. “Back to blond this time, because the Director of Cautery Ben Hania is working on a new film, which is removed right now: “the Man who sold his skin,” wrote it under the frame.

Моника Беллуччи предстала в образе блондинки

Photo Monica shines in the evening way: with expressive smoky eyes, shiny sensual lips and “wet” styling. Complements the picture of the dress, embroidered with beads. Such a sophisticated look she picked up for shooting in a magazine SOON Magazine, which took place in early summer. For the photo shoot she tried on a number of bright and expressive of outfits, many of which emphasized an ample bosom and beautiful body stars.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.