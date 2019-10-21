Monica Bellucci at a social event in a gorgeous gown by Dior
October 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The icon of female beauty Monica Bellucci showed impeccable taste in the presentation of the national film award “Lumiere”, which takes place in the French city of Lyon.
For the event the actress and model chose a gorgeous gown by Dior dark Burgundy color with a very deep neckline.
Cut out dress emphasized an ample bosom in a translucent black bra that was visible.
Makeup artists did rich celebrity makeup in brown shades with the accent on the eyes.