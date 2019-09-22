Monica Bellucci enchanted luxurious dress with a deep neckline
Monica Bellucci is often withdrawn in the new photo shoots, and result in shares with subscribers in a personal microblogging. It happened at this time. Star has published a spectacular photo, which depicted with the white peacock.
“Almost week-end, enjoy it”, (“Almost Vic end, enjoy it”), wrote under the actress.
Monica posing in a gorgeous dress from the brand Schiaparelli. A white dress with a train, plunging neckline and high slit on the hem was incredibly to the face of the actress. Dress with floral applique Bellucci added black tights and shoes. Your gorgeous hair star gathered in a simple hairstyle.
Photos have already collected 88 thousand likes and lots of compliments to beauties.
Note that now the 54-year-old actress and model alone. 14 years (1999 to 2013) Bellucci was married with his colleague Vinasana Kassel. They were considered one of the most beautiful couples of the world cinema. Monica bore her husband two daughters: Deva, which is already 15 years old, and Leonie, who is only 9 years old. Although the couple broke up, they remained on friendly terms. By the way, this year Monica was out with my eldest daughter who has inherited her mother’s beauty.
Bellucci has repeatedly been included in lists of the most beautiful women in the world. At 54 years old, the actress can boast not only of unfading beauty, but a beautiful figure with womanly curves. By the way, the star prefers to age naturally without plastic surgery.