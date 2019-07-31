Monica Bellucci gave to understand that he has already met a new man
More recently, Monica Bellucci discouraged his fans statement about the breakup with her lover Nicolas Lefevre. Has not passed also month as the actress hinted at a new relationship.
The novels of Monica Bellucci — a favorite topic for discussion among her fans. In early July, the actress again made the public to talk about himself and his personal life, announcing the breakup with artist Nicolas Lefevre.
The other day Monica gave an interview to the French newspaper Le Figaro. During the conversation raised many topics. One of them, of course, was its break with the 37-year-old artist.
So, the journalist asked the actress how she feels in the status of a free woman, and received an unexpected answer. “And who told you that I alone right now? I only said that our relationship with Nikolas has come to an end,” said Monica.
Do some checking and give other details of the star did not.
Also, the actress spoke about her marriage with Vincent Cassel, which lasted 12 years and ended in divorce. “Although I decided to take this step, but the breakup doesn’t mean you stop loving the person. We just could no longer be together,” said Monica Bellucci.